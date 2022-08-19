 Skip to main content
Friday, August 19, 2022

Kliff Kingsbury had great reaction to Zach Ertz’s son’s name

August 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Kliff Kingsbury looking ahead

Aug 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury against the Los Angeles Chargers during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and US Women’s National Soccer Team star Julie Ertz welcomed a new baby boy last week. The little guy obviously comes from an incredibly athletic gene pool, and his parents gave him a very fitting name. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury loves it.

Ertz’s son’s name is Madden, which is an obvious tribute to the late Hall of Fame NFL coach and broadcaster.

Kingsbury was asked about Ertz’s new addition on Thursday. He responded with what seemed like a little self-deprecating humor.

Kingsbury is 43, so he will be 61 by the time Madden Ertz heads to college. Perhaps the coach is eyeing an early retirement. Or, maybe he has plans to some day return to the collegiate level. That would probably only happen if things didn’t work out for Kingsbury in the NFL, so Cardinals fans are surely rooting against it.

Whatever the case, Zach and Julie picked an awesome name for their first child.

