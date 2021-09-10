Kris Boyd has brutal response to Ja’Marr Chase’s confident Bengals tweet

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd appears ready to teach rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase a lesson on Sunday.

Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals’ first-round pick, made a rather innocuous tweet Friday in which he seemed to predict a win over the Vikings in the regular season opener Sunday.

There’s not much to this tweet, but Boyd certainly took note and delivered a pretty brutal response referencing a famous “Chappelle’s Show” sketch.

Cocaines a hell of a drug folks… https://t.co/Tm2ppUORlr — kris boyd™ (@kris23db) September 10, 2021

This should spice things up a bit for Sunday’s game. After all, it will be Chase’s first regular season appearance, and Boyd is going to want to show the rookie just how tough the league is.

Chase is already facing some pressure thanks to an underwhelming preseason. The Vikings are going to be happy to put him under more with this kind of trash talk.