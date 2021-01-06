 Skip to main content
Kurt Warner defends Eagles for giving Nate Sudfeld an opportunity

January 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kurt Warner

One of the best backups in NFL history defended the Philadelphia Eagles for giving Nate Sudfeld an opportunity to play in Week 17, which differs from the chorus of critics.

Kurt Warner, who came from the Arena Football League, played in NFL Europe in 1998 and won NFL MVP a year later. He shared just how valuable it was for him to throw 11 passes in the Rams’ final game of the 1998 season.

Warner went against the narrative that the Eagles were doing something wrong by playing Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of their game against Washington.

Warner also made the argument that Sudfeld deserved the chance to have some playing time in Week 17.

Warner offers some great points and argues the other side quite well. The issue is it wasn’t a meaningless game; there were playoff implications. The rest of the Eagles players all were busting their rears. And you could argue that Doug Pederson and the Eagles owed it to their players and the rest of the NFL to give it their best shot at winning. If the Eagles felt Sudfeld gave them a better chance of winning than Jalen Hurts, then Sudfeld would have been starting over a month ago.

The timing of the quarterback switch did not dictate a change. Philly was only down by three. And by the same argument, did Hurts not deserve the opportunity to see if he could pull off a comeback? These are all reasons why some players reportedly had to be restrained from going after Pederson.

