Patriots’ Kyle Dugger saves TD against Bengals with awesome play

New England Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger made an incredible play to save a touchdown in his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Bengals were trailing 7-0 and had the ball deep in New England territory late in the first half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Joe Burrow completed a pass over the middle to tight end Tanner Hudson, who looked up and saw a clear path to the end zone. Dugger had other plans and was able to punch the ball out just before Hudson scored.

You can see an even better angle of the play:

Hudson made the mistake of carrying the ball high and not properly securing it. Dugger then made the tight end pay with an outstanding effort, and the Patriots were able to recover.

What should have been a touchdown to tie the game instead turned into a turnover. New England kicked a field goal on their ensuing drive to take a surprising 10-0 lead into halftime.