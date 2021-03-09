Pro Bowl OL Kyle Long coming out of retirement

A Pro Bowl offensive lineman has suddenly been added to the free agent pool, as Kyle Long is coming out of retirement.

Macon Gunter, who is best friends with Kyle’s older brother Chris Long and works on the “Green Light” podcast with him, broke the news on Tuesday that Kyle is returning to the NFL. Chris confirmed it.

Can confirm. Please credit Green Light Pod insider Macon Gunter. https://t.co/GqfrT3TEu1 — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) March 9, 2021

Kyle Long announced his retirement prior to last season. The 32-year-old was drafted No. 20 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2013, and he played seven seasons with the team. The Bears released him from his contract when he retired, so he is officially an unrestricted free agent.

Long made the Pro Bowl each season from 2013-2015. There were rumors that he was going to join a new team shortly after he revealed he was retiring last year, but he took a season off.

Assuming Long is in shape, there should be plenty of interest in him.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 4.0