Kyle Long shoots down rumors about possibly joining Jets

No, Kyle Long is not making a comeback just months after announcing his decision to step away from the NFL.

Earlier Friday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported that the New York Jets had spoken to Long about possibly coming out of retirement.

That was quickly shot down by Long himself, as well as Chicago-based reporters who have been in touch with the former Bears offensive lineman.

Just asked Kyle Long if there was any truth to the Jets talk rumors. He said, "No. None." https://t.co/ZcsnZ0JYZa — Rick Tarsitano (@RickTarsitano) June 5, 2020

Kyle Long is down to 265 pounds and has spent months telling everyone how much he’s enjoying retirement. He’s not going to the Jets. Carry on. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) June 5, 2020

Long, who has been plagued by injury in the past few seasons, made it clear that he wanted to get his body right by retiring. Coming back this quickly would not do that. While it’s true that Long is only 31 and young enough to get back into the league, it doesn’t seem there’s any desire on his part to do so.