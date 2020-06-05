pixel 1
Kyle Long shoots down rumors about possibly joining Jets

June 5, 2020
by Grey Papke

No, Kyle Long is not making a comeback just months after announcing his decision to step away from the NFL.

Earlier Friday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported that the New York Jets had spoken to Long about possibly coming out of retirement.

That was quickly shot down by Long himself, as well as Chicago-based reporters who have been in touch with the former Bears offensive lineman.

Long, who has been plagued by injury in the past few seasons, made it clear that he wanted to get his body right by retiring. Coming back this quickly would not do that. While it’s true that Long is only 31 and young enough to get back into the league, it doesn’t seem there’s any desire on his part to do so.

