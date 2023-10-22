Kyle Pitts makes ridiculous catch behind his back

Kyle Pitts made the most of his targets in his Atlanta Falcons’ 16-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Pitts had 3 catches for 47 yards on 4 targets in the game. Late in the first quarter, Pitts made a ridiculous one-handed catch while reaching behind his back.

Take a look at this grab by Pitts:

HOW DOES KYLE PITTS CATCH THIS 😳 pic.twitter.com/wQFpQHSEJ3 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 22, 2023

That catch only went for three yards, but Pitts should get extra points for the degree of difficulty of that grab.

The Falcons ended up punting on that possession, but they were able to squeeze out the victory. Each team scored touchdowns in the first quarter, and it became a battle of field goals after that which the Falcons won.