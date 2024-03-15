Kyle Pitts had 1 request for new teammate Kirk Cousins

Kyle Pitts currently wears the jersey number with the Atlanta Falcons that Kirk Cousins has worn since high school, but it sounds like the star tight end is willing to give it up under one condition.

At his introductory press conference with the Falcons on Wednesday, Cousins was asked if he will continue to wear No. 8 in Atlanta like he has done throughout his entire NFL career. Pitts has worn that number since the Falcons drafted him in 2021. Cousins said he told Pitts that Cousins would be willing to write a check to a foundation of Pitts’ choice if that convinced the quarterback’s new teammate to give up No. 8.

Pitts told Cousins he only wants one thing — the ball.

“He was funny about it. I said I’ll write a check to whatever foundation. I’m not gonna let you just give me the number. I want to make it worth your while, you know, make a donation or whatever it needs to be,” Cousins recalled. “He said, ‘I just want targets every game.’ He was joking. He kind of winked. I joked with him and said good answer.”

Kirk Cousins said he told @kylepitts__ he could keep the #8 jersey — but would open up his checkbook if Pitts was ok giving it up.

Per Cousins, Pitts said: "I just want targets every game."

Cousins said: "Good answer." pic.twitter.com/NsfSy9BwKb — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) March 14, 2024

Cousins added that he believes the NFL will have a say in whether he can take Pitts’ jersey number. He may have been hinting that jersey sales could be a factor.

Pitts had 1,026 yards as a rookie in 2021. He made the Pro Bowl that year. He was limited to just 28 catches in 2022 as he battled some injuries. Pitts has 53 catches for 667 yards and 3 touchdowns last season.

Erratic quarterback play has hurt Pitts, so he must be excited about the idea of Cousins throwing him the ball. We doubt the former first-round pick is too concerned about what jersey number he wears.