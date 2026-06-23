Kyle Pitts makes tight end history with new contract

The Atlanta Falcons just continue to open up the checkbooks this offseason, and now tight end Kyle Pitts is the latest beneficiary.

The Falcons and Pitts agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $54 million, with $36 million fully guaranteed. In the process, this deal becomes the largest three-year contract ever for a tight end in the history of the league.

ESPN sources: TE Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons reached agreement today on a three-year, $54 million contract that includes $36 million fully guaranteed. It is the largest three-year contract for a tight end in NFL history. David Mulugheta of Athletes First and Andre Odom… pic.twitter.com/PYEEMRs8xa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 23, 2026

The Falcons decided to use the franchise tag on Pitts earlier in the offseason, but the hope was always to sign him to a long-term deal.

Pitts was selected at No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft after starring for the Florida Gators. He had 1,026 yards as a rookie and then failed to reach 900 yards or more again until 2025.

Last season, Pitts had career-highs in receptions (88) and touchdowns (5) while he finished with 928 yards.

Still, he is a big part of the offense, and the new Atlanta regime wasted no time locking him up long-term.

The Falcons also gave wide receiver Drake London a new contract , signing him to a massive five-year, $141 million deal.