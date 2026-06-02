Drake London makes Falcons’ history with $141 million contract

The Atlanta Falcons are giving young wide receiver Drake London a massive new deal.

On Tuesday, the Falcons and London agreed on a four-year deal worth $141 million, and it could reach as much as $150 million. The contract includes $100 million guaranteed, and it is the biggest average per year contract in the Falcons’ team history.

Falcons are signing WR Drake London to a four-year, $141 million extension worth up to $150 million, including $100 million guaranteed, per his agent Andrew Kessler. It makes London the third highest paid receiver in the league with the highest average per year in Falcons… https://t.co/JayLqVcJQ7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2026

London’s new contract will pay him $35.25 million per season, behind him third among WRs, with Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($42.15 million) and Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25 million) ahead of London.

London was selected 8th overall in 2022 after a stellar career with the USC Trojans. In 2024, London had his best season with 100 receptions, 1271 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2025, London had 68 catches for 919 yards with seven scores despite playing just 12 games.

The Falcons have been busy this offseason after firing Raheem Morris, hiring Ian Cunnningham as the new GM and hiring former Falcons QB Matt Ryan to a new front office role. Atlanta also hired Kevin Stefanski as the new coach and signed Tua Tagovailoa to compete with Michael Penix Jr. after Kirk Cousins was released.

Now that the Falcons have given Drake London a new contract, tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson could be next in line for a big payday.