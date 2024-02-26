 Skip to main content
49ers have interviewed Brandon Staley for their defensive coordinator job

February 26, 2024
by Grey Papke
Brandon Staley wearing a headset

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has provided an update on the team’s defensive coordinator search.

Shanahan confirmed to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that former Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Niners defensive passing game specialist Nick Sorensen have both interviewed for the position. 49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks is also expected to get an interview, and at least two other outside candidates are being lined up for interviews.

Staley is the biggest name in the mix for the job. Prior to coaching the Chargers, he was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, where he won plaudits for his efforts. He was quickly linked to the San Francisco position once it opened up.

The 49ers are looking to replace Steve Wilks, who was let go despite a relatively successful season. Recent reports have suggested the 49ers might lean toward one of their in-house options, but they are casting a fairly wide net regardless.

