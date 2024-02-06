Kyle Shanahan addresses report about 49ers’ practice field issue

If the San Francisco 49ers are concerned about the condition of their practice field leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, head coach Kyle Shanahan is apparently not going to show it.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the 49ers are not happy with the condition of the playing surface at UNLV, which is where they are practicing ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Niners staffers supposedly scoped out the field last week and felt the natural grass that was laid over the artificial turf is too soft.

While speaking with reporters at Opening Night from Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Shanahan was asked about the field where the 49ers are practicing. He said the team is “not worried about it at all.”

“We’re not worried about it at all. It is what it’s is. We’re here and we won’t change anything.” Kyle Shanahan said field is improving at UNLV and is expected to each day. 49ers will continue to practice there this week pic.twitter.com/NxnPYzwkNW — KNBR (@KNBR) February 6, 2024

Jones’ report said the 49ers discussed the possibility of asking the NFL to make accommodations for them to practice at the Las Vegas Raiders’ facility, which is where the Chiefs are practicing since they are the “home” team for the Super Bowl. Shanahan said his team is not looking for a venue change and that the field is improving every day.

There has been a seemingly endless debate in recent years about the quality of playing surfaces during NFL games. There was even a big issue during the Super Bowl last year, which led to some embarrassment for the league. Shanahan obviously does not want the storyline to occupy headlines again this season.