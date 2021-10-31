Kyle Shanahan had funny explanation for his game ball recipient

It’s customary when an NFL team picks up a win for the head coach to hand the game ball to someone who performed particularly well, or for who the win was particularly meaningful. That was no different for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but coach Kyle Shanahan’s approach was a little unusual.

Shanahan said after the game that the game ball would go to punter Mitch Wisnowsky’s wife Maddie, who gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday night. Wisnowsky himself would not get a game ball because, according to Shanahan, the punter was way too nervous during the birth.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan awarded a game ball to P Mitch Wishnowsky's wife, Maddie, who gave birth to a baby girl last night. "I heard she was very tough and we kept checking in on them he was saying he couldn’t eat, he was throwing up, he was nervous so he didn’t get one." — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 31, 2021

Wisnowsky actually flew into Chicago for the game early Sunday, but wasn’t called upon to punt in a 33-22 win. He did handle holder duties, though.

That’s a pretty ruthless take from Shanahan. Maybe it’s not as ruthless of how one AFC team handled a game ball once, but still pretty brutal.