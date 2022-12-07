Kyle Shanahan issues caution about Jimmy Garoppolo injury comeback

One report on Tuesday increased optimism that Jimmy Garoppolo could make an unlikely return in the playoffs despite breaking his foot on Sunday. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, however, downplayed that possibility a day later.

Shanahan said Wednesday that there is a “way outside chance” of Garoppolo returning at some point in the playoffs, but made clear that the team is not optimistic about the possibility.

49ers' HC Kyle Shanahan on the status of a potential Jimmy Garoppolo return this season: — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2022

“There’s that way outside chance late in the playoffs. But it’s just an outside chance. We’re not real optimistic about that,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers might just be trying to manage expectations, but it does stand to reason that a Garoppolo return is a longshot. Even based on the more optimistic timetable, the 49ers might need to get to the NFC Championship to even entertain the possibility of a Jimmy G return.

For now, the 49ers are going to stick with rookie Brock Purdy going forward. If he plays well enough to get the 49ers that far into the playoffs, the team might not want to bench him anyway.