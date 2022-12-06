49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Garoppolo met with doctors on Tuesday and was told he does not need surgery. Garoppolo also avoided a Lisfranc injury. If rehab goes well, Garoppolo could return in 7-8 weeks. That means he has a chance to be cleared during the playoffs, possibly as early as the Divisional Round.

Divisional Playoff Weekend is seven weeks from the day Jimmy Garoppolo was injured; conference championship game is eight weeks away from his injury, and the Super Bowl marks ten weeks. https://t.co/EPndhwtEjC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

The 49ers improved to 8-4 with their win over the Dolphins. They probably only need to win two or three of their remaining five games to reach the postseason. It looks like they will stick with rookie Brock Purdy as their starter after he impressed in his first NFL action on Sunday.

Garoppolo has taken the Niners to the NFC Championship Game twice and Super Bowl once. Although San Francisco committed to Trey Lance as their starter coming into the season, a report on Sunday indicated their feelings toward Jimmy G. may have changed over the past few months.

If the 49ers can get to the playoffs with Purdy, they may get their experienced veteran back just in time.