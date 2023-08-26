Kyle Shanahan makes admission about Trey Lance trade

The San Francisco 49ers announced earlier this week that Brock Purdy would be their starting quarterback in 2023 and that Sam Darnold would serve as his backup. That left former first-round pick, Trey Lance, as the odd man out.

Despite that unexpected turn of events, 49ers general manager John Lynch believed Lance would remain with the team.

“That’s the most likely option,” Lynch said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “We’re very happy with Trey. The most likely option is that he’s here. If we can find a landing spot for Trey that is a really good one for him and works for our organization, that’s not something that we’d turn a blind eye to. But that’s not where our focus is right now. Our focus is on Trey getting back here and us being the best football team. We’re getting close to Pittsburgh [in Week 1].”

Roughly 24 hours after those comments were made, there was another unexpected turn of events.

On Friday, the 49ers traded Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, who currently have Dak Prescott penciled in as their starter. In return, Jerry Jones sent San Francisco a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The rapid materialization of a trade wasn’t the only thing that surprised the 49ers. They were also stunned to receive a fourth-round pick in exchange for Lance.

“He told us that he would like another opportunity to go somewhere where he had the chance to be the (No. 2 QB). There were a number of teams involved. To end up getting the (fourth-round pick) was a little better than we anticipated. It clears up a lot of money and it allows a better situation for him, too,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I do think Trey needs an opportunity to play more. … (The move is something) I think he’s really excited about, especially (talking) to him today, I could tell he was.”

Prescott still has two years remaining on his current contract but the Cowboys have a potential out after this season. If he doesn’t stay healthy and return to form, it’s entirely possible that Dallas moves on and gives Lance a shot next year.