49ers make big decision on backup quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers have made a major decision regarding their quarterback room, and it could have repercussions around the rest of the league.

The 49ers have decided to go with Sam Darnold as Brock Purdy’s backup, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That means former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance has been relegated to the third string, and the Niners are “exploring options” regarding what to do with him.

The #49ers are naming Sam Darnold their No. 2 quarterback and the team is exploring options with Trey Lance, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Darnold will back up Brock Purdy, while the future of Lance — the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 — is unclear. pic.twitter.com/HxXQkfM6nq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 23, 2023

Ultimately, this decision does not come as a major surprise. The 49ers were high on Darnold when they brought him in to potentially back Purdy up, and Lance did not outplay him during preseason action.

Lance did a lot of offseason work and came into camp feeling good about his status after losing virtually all of last season to an ankle injury. He had been slated as the team’s starter in 2022, but he looked uninspiring before the injury, and Purdy outplayed him after assuming the starting job. The 49ers once traded three first-round picks to select him, but they may now be looking to move him for anything they can get.