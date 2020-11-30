Kyle Shanahan not happy with how local virus restrictions were handled

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is not pleased with how Santa Clara County handled its recent announcement about COVID-19 restrictions.

The Niners will be forced to play home games elsewhere for at least the next three weeks due to new restrictions put in place by local officials. Shanahan said the team was not informed of the policy until it was announced to the public, and a heads-up would have been appreciated.

“We’ve been working with them as a partner trying to figure it out,” Shanahan said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. “For everyone to find out without them telling us, it was extremely disappointing.”

While the 49ers weren’t entitled to notification, it is a bit surprising. The mandate is fairly narrow and only applies to a handful of teams, with the Niners being the most prominent. They probably would’ve expected some warning so they could at least put out feelers for a new temporary home as quickly as possible.