49ers will not be able to host games at Levi’s Stadium due to regulations

The San Francisco 49ers will not be able to host their next two scheduled home games at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. due to new restrictions from the county.

Santa Clara County officials will not allow pro or college sports teams to have games or practices in the county that involve direct contact. This strict rule will apply for the next three weeks. That window of time includes two scheduled home games for the 49ers (Dec. 7 vs. Buffalo and Dec. 13 vs. Washington).

This rule will also impact San Jose State, Stanford and the San Jose Sharks.

The rule will run from Nov. 30-Dec. 21.