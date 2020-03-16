Kyle Van Noy gets $51 million deal from Dolphins

Kyle Van Noy is getting paid, and no surprise, it’s by a team whose head coach used to be with the New England Patriots.

Van Noy is getting a four-year, $51 million deal from the Miami Dolphins. The deal contains $30 million guaranteed, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Van Noy, 28, had a huge season last year for New England. He had 56 tackles and a career-high 6.5 sacks, as well as three forced fumbles and a touchdown.

Van Noy spent his first three NFL seasons with the Lions, who drafted him, and the last four with the Patriots. Three of those four years in New England were spent working with former Patriots defensive assistant coach Brian Flores, who is entering his second season as Miami’s head coach.

The Dolphins had a ton of salary cap space and are putting it to use by improving their defense. In addition to Van Noy, Miami also made cornerback Byron Jones the highest-paid cornerback in the league.