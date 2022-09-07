Kyler Murray has interesting comment about calling plays

There has been the occasional story about Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury not necessarily being on the same page when it comes to playcalling. Murray played into that narrative a bit on Wednesday when asked about it.

Murray was asked if he wanted to call plays for the Cardinals, and responded by joking about calling his own plays while pretending not to hear Kingsbury.

Kyler Murray was asked if he wants to be the play caller and he jokingly said sometimes I pretend like I don’t hear him (Kingsbury) and call my own plays. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) September 7, 2022

Murray is joking, and there is no evidence that the quarterback actually ignores his coach’s calls. However, there has been some chatter about Murray signaling his displeasure with calls at times, which prompted Kingsbury to give Murray something of a lesson in preseason.

Murray is having fun here, and that is fine. That said, he may want to be careful about drawing attention to negative stories given how some things blew up on him during the offseason.