Report reveals when Kyler Murray could sign new contract with Cardinals

The contract negotiations between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have caused some drama during the NFL offseason. With training camp looming, however, it appears a deal is closer than ever.

There is a “very reasonable likelihood” that Murray and the Cardinals will agree on a new deal before the start of training camp, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN. The two sides are engaged in talks, and the drama from earlier in the offseason appears to be behind both parties.

Something I mentioned on SportsCenter this morning: I wouldn’t sweat the Kyler Murray contract negotiations. Based on my conversations, talks are going smooth and getting a deal before camp remains a very reasonable likelihood. The drama of February feels long in the rear view. pic.twitter.com/a3myhKCyHJ — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) July 14, 2022

In February, Murray sent a clear message by scrubbing the Cardinals from his social media accounts. If that tactic was meant to put pressure on the Cardinals, it seemed to backfire, as Murray instead was the subject of some unflattering reports in the media.

Whatever happened between the two sides appears to be forgotten now. The quarterback is entering the fourth season of his rookie deal, though the Cardinals have already picked up his $29 million contract option for 2023.