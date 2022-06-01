 Skip to main content
Kyler Murray makes major decision regarding Cardinals OTAs

June 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kyler Murray in shoulder pads

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Houston Texans in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray’s relationship with the Arizona Cardinals may be strained, but the quarterback gave the team some real hope with his decision Wednesday.

Murray is in attendance for Cardinals OTAs and is expected to take part in practice, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes in spite of an ongoing contract dispute with the team, as well as the fact that Murray had not yet taken part in any of the Cardinals’ offseason programs.

Obviously, this does not mean all of the issues between Murray and the Cardinals are in the past. However, it does give some hope that relations between the quarterback and the team can still be patched up, and that Murray will not cause too much trouble for the remainder of the offseason.

Murray has two years remaining on his rookie contract and has made no secret of the fact that he wants a new deal. The Cardinals have been willing to talk, but little has been accomplished to this point. The quarterback reportedly has a fairly hefty set of demands, and talks appear to have stalled in recent months, which raised the question of a potential holdout. Wednesday’s news may make that outcome less likely.

