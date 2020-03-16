Kyler Murray, Cardinals players are fired up about DeAndre Hopkins trade

The Arizona Cardinals acquired one of the best wide receivers in the NFL on Monday, and you can probably guess how Kyle Murray felt about the move.

Murray and his Cardinals teammates wasted no time sharing their enthusiasm over the trade, which sent star running back David Johnson from Arizona to the Houston Texans. Murray tagged Hopkins on Twitter and wrote “LETS GET RIGHT!”

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is also stoked, and he tweeted that Arizona “got a whole a—ed armed robbery.” When one of Edmonds’ followers accused him of being disrespectful to Johnson, Edmonds said he wishes Johnson well but believes Arizona stole Hopkins from Houston.

Zero disrespect. That’s big bro and I wish him well. But we basically only gave up a 2nd round for dhop. And that my friend. Is robbery — Chase Edmonds (@ChaseEdmonds22) March 16, 2020

Arizona defensive end Chandler Jones also made it clear he’s pumped about the trade.

BEST NEWS IN 2020!!! https://t.co/DavHtDokli — Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 16, 2020

Hopkins has been one of the best receivers in football for many years, so you can’t blame Cardinals players for celebrating the trade. Their receiving corps now features Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and dynamic playmaker Christian Kirk. They also placed the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake and will likely bring him back, so the arrow is certainly pointing up for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.