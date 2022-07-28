Kyler Murray has intriguing response to contract clause

Kyler Murray publicly addressed the much-discussed study clause in his contract on Thursday, but what he did not say might be more notable than what he did say.

Murray made a surprise appearance in front of the media at Arizona Cardinals camp on Thursday and spoke about the clause in his new deal that requires him to complete four hours of “independent study” before each game. Murray said questions about his work ethic were “disrespectful” in light of the success he has had in the NFL.

#Cardinals franchise QB @K1 made a surprise media appearance today and spoke about the contract clause forcing him to study film for 4 hours a week. Said it's "disrespectful" and "almost a joke." that the media criticized him for it.pic.twitter.com/PmH8bKQALs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 28, 2022

However, when asked if he was mad at the organization for inserting the clause, Murray notably refused to answer.

Kyler declined to answer a question if he was mad at the team for the contract clause. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) July 28, 2022

It would have been pretty simple for Murray to simply say no and kill the question. That he did not do that will certainly lead some to believe that he’s not terribly pleased with both the clause and the fact that it became public.

The Cardinals have sought to downplay the clause, but Murray’s responses may well have the opposite effect. It certainly does not help him that this went public, no matter how much he or the organization tries to explain it away.