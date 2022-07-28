 Skip to main content
Kyler Murray has intriguing response to contract clause

July 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kyler Murray gets ready to throw a pass

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray publicly addressed the much-discussed study clause in his contract on Thursday, but what he did not say might be more notable than what he did say.

Murray made a surprise appearance in front of the media at Arizona Cardinals camp on Thursday and spoke about the clause in his new deal that requires him to complete four hours of “independent study” before each game. Murray said questions about his work ethic were “disrespectful” in light of the success he has had in the NFL.

However, when asked if he was mad at the organization for inserting the clause, Murray notably refused to answer.

It would have been pretty simple for Murray to simply say no and kill the question. That he did not do that will certainly lead some to believe that he’s not terribly pleased with both the clause and the fact that it became public.

The Cardinals have sought to downplay the clause, but Murray’s responses may well have the opposite effect. It certainly does not help him that this went public, no matter how much he or the organization tries to explain it away.

