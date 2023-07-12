Kyler Murray has interesting quote about being coachable

The 2022 season was a difficult one for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, but he seems to have come out of it feeling somewhat emboldened.

Murray was a guest on the team’s “Flight Plan” podcast and discussed his approach going forward, and how he feels he has grown “wiser” since his rookie season. He added, however, that part of leadership is about confronting things that are not working.

“I’ve got to respect the person or understand the ins and outs or the rhymes and reasons for what we are doing,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “I’m going to listen. I’m going to be coachable and I’m going to do it to the best of my ability, but if the (expletive) ain’t working, at some point, we all have to look in the mirror.”

Murray does seem to be defending himself a bit with discussion about being coachable. Beyond the infamous study clause in his contract extension, there was talk last season of him and then-coach Kliff Kingsbury not seeing eye-to-eye.

The Cardinals have a new head coach in Jonathan Gannon. A strong working relationship between coach and quarterback is a must, though Murray’s debut will likely be delayed as he recovers from his knee injury.