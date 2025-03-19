Jalen Milroe posts remarkable 40 time at Alabama Pro Day

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe may have bolstered his NFL Draft stock with his Pro Day performance on Wednesday.

Milroe ran an unofficial 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash, according to Alabama football’s X account. The school also posted video of the run.

If official, Milroe’s 4.37 would be one of the fastest times ever for a quarterback. It would sit just behind Michael Vick’s famous 4.33 second run at the NFL Combine in 2001, which remains a record.

Like most of his fellow quarterbacks, Milroe did not take part in any of the athletic drills at this year’s combine, so there is no measurement of his 40 time from that event.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported that several teams clocked Milroe’s 40 time closer to 4.45 seconds. That is still excellent, though not quite as blazing as the unofficial time Alabama was reporting.

Checked in with 4 teams at Alabama's Pro Day, and three had QB Jalen Milroe at 4.45 another had him at 4.44. That's still really, REALLY good for a 216-pound QB, if not what quite what's floating around. It came on his second run (I got 4.48 and 4.51 for times on the first run). — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 19, 2025

This would not be the first time there was some confusion over Milroe’s official measurements.

A good 40 time is certainly not the only thing that matters in evaluating a quarterback. Milroe had already established his credentials as an athlete, and the questions have been more about his ability to consistently make quality throws. Still, posting great measurables like this cannot hurt.

Milroe has not been seen as a likely first round pick throughout the pre-draft process. Despite that, he has met with at least one team picking in the back end of the first round that could target him.