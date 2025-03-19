Report: Vikings could have interest in Aaron Rodgers under 1 scenario

The Minnesota Vikings do not appear to be a part of the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, but it does not sound like they have completely ruled out adding the veteran to the mix at some point in the future.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Wednesday morning that the Vikings are fully committed to JJ McCarthy and have rejected multiple trade inquiries about the former Michigan star. With Rodgers obviously seeking a starting job, that removes Minnesota from his list of potential suitors — at least for now.

McCarthy is working his way back from a torn meniscus he suffered in the preseason last year. The former 10th overall pick has no NFL experience, but the Vikings are operating as if they want him to start in 2025. According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Minnesota would be open to discussions with Rodgers later in the offseason “should McCarthy get reinjured or demonstrate a need for more development time.”

Seifert adds that there is a “non-zero” chance of the Vikings signing Rodgers, but head coach Kevin O’Connell is focused on developing McCarthy at this point in time.

Rodgers has had offers from both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants for well over a week now. Neither team has signed a veteran quarterback, though they may have the same Plan B if they cannot land Rodgers.

Rodgers has openly contemplated retirement in the past. That was the point of his infamous darkness retreat two years ago. The 41-year-old wound up being traded to the New York Jets after that and tore his Achilles on the first offensive drive of the 2023 season.

It seems like Rodgers still wants to play, but it is possible the situations in New York and Pittsburgh do not appeal to him enough. You have to wonder how long each team is willing to wait before moving in a different direction.