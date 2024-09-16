Kyler Murray has petty social media post after blowout win over Rams

Rumors of Kyler Murray’s demise appear to have been greatly exaggerated.

The Arizona Cardinals cruised to a blowout victory over the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Murray, Arizona’s star QB, led the way in the 41-10 onslaught, completing 17/21 passes for 266 yards and three TDs with no interceptions. He also added five rushes for an efficient 59 yards.

To celebrate the win, Murray took to X after the game with a petty post. He simply posted a yawning-face emoji.

— Kyler Murray (@K1) September 15, 2024

In other words, that was extremely light work for Murray and the Cardinals.

Arizona got off to a bad start in Week 1, losing to the Buffalo Bills after blowing a 17-3 lead. The end of that game was marked by an absolutely brutal Murray miss of a wide-open Marvin Harrison Jr. But Murray and Harrison got it right on Sunday, linking up for four catches, 130 yards, and two touchdowns as the Cardinals lowered the boom on their division rivals.