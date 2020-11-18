Kyler Murray leaves open possibility of return to baseball

Kyler Murray is off to a nice start in his professional football career, but he still hasn’t given up hope of a baseball career.

Murray was drafted No. 1 overall last year by the Arizona Cardinals and won Offensive Rookie of the Year. This year he has passed for 2,375 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 604 yards and 10 touchdowns and has the Cardinals at 6-3.

Murray was also taken No. 9 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft, though he did not end up playing for the Oakland A’s. During an interview with “Tiki and Tierney, CBS Sports Radio/CBS Sports Network” Monday, Murray talked about the possibility of playing ball in the future.

“Yeah, I miss baseball for sure but I know I’m where I’m supposed to be. I definitely feel like I could (do both). I never say never… (after my next contract) I’ll definitely have some wiggle room,” Murray said.

Would Murray actually try to do both? We doubt that would come until he’s near or at the top of his game in the NFL, or if his football career goes south. Murray was an outfielder for Oklahoma for two seasons. As a redshirt sophomore, he batted .296/.398/.556 with a .954 OPS. He had 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases, which piqued Oakland’s interest.

The A’s gave Murray a nice contract offer, but it wasn’t enough to sway the quarterback. For now, Murray appears to have made the right choice.