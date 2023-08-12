Kyler Murray mocked for appearing to wear sports bra

Kyler Murray did not play in the Arizona Cardinals’ preseason game on Friday night, but he still managed to make some headlines.

Murray was photographed on the field before the game. Fans noticed that Murray was wearing a small tank top that came down to just under his pectoral muscles.

The top resembled a sports bra, leading to all sorts of questions and memes from people online.

Why is Kyler Murray wearing a sports bra? pic.twitter.com/D27pxWY7o0 — The Gaydos and Chad Show on KTAR News 92.3 (@GaydosAndChad) August 11, 2023

QB Kyler Murray giving major "longest yard" vibes. pic.twitter.com/R3H0rxIAWN — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) August 12, 2023

Kyler Murray what are you doing 😂 pic.twitter.com/YIdToZDDjM — Jets Today (@NYJetsToday_) August 12, 2023

Can anyone explain to me why Kyler Murray is wearing a sports bra? pic.twitter.com/sXUJcIRTkM — DeFranNFL (@MikeDeFran7) August 12, 2023

So what’s the story? Murray was wearing a Catapult vest that helps track the speeds and distance of someone who wears it. It’s a newer technology device that many sports teams/players use.

Still, most people wear the sports bra over a shirt or under one. They usually don’t just go out onto the field with just a sports bra on like Murray. His pose in that photo sure looked like something out of “The Longest Yard” too, as some pointed out.

Murray is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 14 against the Patriots last season. There is still no timetable for his return.