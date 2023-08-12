 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 12, 2023

Kyler Murray mocked for appearing to wear sports bra

August 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Kyler Murray in a black Cardinals uniform

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray did not play in the Arizona Cardinals’ preseason game on Friday night, but he still managed to make some headlines.

Murray was photographed on the field before the game. Fans noticed that Murray was wearing a small tank top that came down to just under his pectoral muscles.

The top resembled a sports bra, leading to all sorts of questions and memes from people online.

So what’s the story? Murray was wearing a Catapult vest that helps track the speeds and distance of someone who wears it. It’s a newer technology device that many sports teams/players use.

Still, most people wear the sports bra over a shirt or under one. They usually don’t just go out onto the field with just a sports bra on like Murray. His pose in that photo sure looked like something out of “The Longest Yard” too, as some pointed out.

Murray is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 14 against the Patriots last season. There is still no timetable for his return.

Article Tags

Kyler Murray
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus