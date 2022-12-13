Kyler Murray suffers non-contact knee injury against Patriots

Kyler Murray exited his Arizona Cardinals’ Week 14 game against the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football” with a non-contact knee injury.

Murray’s Cardinals got the ball first. On their third play from scrimmage, Murray scrambled for three yards but went down with an injury.

Kyle Murray goes down with a non contact injury pic.twitter.com/f0S87HQO9I — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) December 13, 2022

Murray was replaced by Colt McCoy after suffering his knee injury. McCoy set the team up in field goal range, but Matt Prater missed a 50-yard kick.

Murray was later termed by the Cardinals questionable to return.

https://mobile.twitter.com/AZCardinals/status/1602474990028394496

Murray entered the game with 2,359 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season. He also has 415 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. His Cardinals entered the game 4-8.