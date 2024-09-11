Kyler Murray getting ripped for 1 comment after loss to Bills

Marvin Harrison Jr. made almost no statistical contribution in his NFL debut with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and Kyler Murray seems to believe it will be up to someone else — not the quarterback — to fix that going forward.

Harrison, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft, had just one catch in Arizona’s 34-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. After the game, Murray was asked if the Bills did a good job of taking Harrison away. Murray responded by saying it is not his job to force the ball to a specific player.

“Honestly man, I wouldn’t say they were just taking him way. As a quarterback, obviously you’re going through your reads and sometimes the ball goes to him, but that’s not my job,” Murray said. “Obviously, I have a sense and a feel for guys when they don’t get the ball and when they are getting the ball, but I’ll leave that up to (offensive coordinator) Drew (Petzing). Drew always tells me don’t worry about that type of stuff, just keep playing your game, and get the ball to where it’s supposed to go.”

"I wouldn't say they were taking him away…I'll leave that up to Drew (Petzing)…he tells me not to worry about that type of stuff." Kyler Murray comments on the lack of production from Marvin Harrison Jr. pic.twitter.com/gATNuQ62w3 — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) September 8, 2024

Murray is right that he should not have to think about forcing the ball to a wide receiver. His job is to go through his reads and throw to the open player. Petzing is the one calling plays, so it is not Murray’s fault if Harrison is not the primary option on a particular pass play.

Petzing confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that he stresses to Murray that it is not the quarterback’s “job to get certain people the ball or worry about how a guy’s doing in the flow of the game.”

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing on where responsibility lies between himself and QB Kyler Murray for getting Marvin Harrison Jr. involved in the offense. pic.twitter.com/v9IjWuSABI — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) September 10, 2024

So why have Murray’s comments received so much attention? The main reason is that there was one play on Sunday where Harrison was wide open for what would have been a touchdown, but Murray did not see him. Harrison even put his hand in the air. You can watch the play here.

Regardless of which play is called, Murray needs to be able to identify when a receiver is wide open because of a breakdown in coverage. That certainly is part of his job, and he did not do it well enough on at least one play in Buffalo.