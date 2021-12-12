Lamar Jackson carted to locker room after ankle injury

Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and the Baltimore Ravens star was carted to the locker room.

Jackson limped off the field in the second quarter after he was tackled low by a defender. He immediately grabbed at his right ankle.

Here's what happened to Lamar, he went to the medical tent. Tyler Huntley at QB for #Ravenspic.twitter.com/juhlDQA42h — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2021

After he made his way to the blue medical tent under his own power, Jackson was carted to the locker room. The Ravens announced he was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Jackson was replaced by Tyler Huntley, who started a game in place of the former MVP earlier this season.