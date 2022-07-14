Lamar Jackson gets into it with ex-Ravens player on Twitter

Bernard Pollard has not played in the NFL in over seven years, but the former defensive back has managed to catch the attention of Lamar Jackson in a big way.

A lot was made this week of Jackson not being voted a top-10 quarterback in an ESPN poll of NFL players, coaches and executives. Several analysts and former players blasted the voters for snubbing Jackson. Pollard, who played safety in the NFL for nine seasons, agreed with the rankings. He said Jackson is a top-10 talent but not a top-10 quarterback. Pollard also said top wide receivers do not want to play for the Baltimore Ravens because of Jackson.

The only Top receiving threat they can have is a TE because he’s a BIG target for LJ to see directly in front of him. They can have a Top RB because they’re run first. This is not Hate or Shade, it’s facts. Look at the O-Line situation. This is Bmores fault bc of LJ. — Bernard Pollard Jr (@Crushboy31) July 14, 2022

Jackson did not appreciate Pollard’s analysis. The former NFL MVP fired back and basically called Pollard a no-name who rode the coattails of Hall of Famers like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

facts are facts. Make sure you call me Champ. Good luck getting one! — Bernard Pollard Jr (@Crushboy31) July 14, 2022

Don’t want HOF and don’t care about it. I made people fear me. — Bernard Pollard Jr (@Crushboy31) July 14, 2022

It didn’t end there. Jackson and Pollard exchanged too many unpleasantries to list, but here are some of the highlights:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣bra got a 6second college highlight you mad fr I wish I played against you 😈😈😈😈😈😈😈 I would’ve threw the ball to coach and ran straight at yo sorry ass BERNARD❗️ https://t.co/YugcDHS0bN — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣the last person I would go to for anything football related lil bra Talk to me about the best nascars out I’m all ears and eyes👂🏾👀 https://t.co/XxbgUoBQ2d — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

I pray we make it there Frfr Lil bra but I definitely don’t wanna hear nothing about your ribs being broke ray tore his tricep 🤣🤣🤣 they never mentioned you🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 bra you got it matter of fact I gotta focus and worry about the current opps not former https://t.co/fVKMkxhksH — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

Bra we almost lost cause of this mf I watched this when I was a kid and was going for the ravens that play I wanted to slap tf outta 31 and it’s you????🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 boyyyy Unc???? Come out of retirement pleaseeee https://t.co/MHy0VZWotx — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

Pollard was a starter for the Ravens when they won the Super Bowl in 2012. He never made a Pro Bowl during his career, but he was a solid player. He is also known for being a New England Patriot killer, as he was the defender who tore Tom Brady’s ACL with a low hit in 2009. That led to the NFL implementing the “Brady Rule.” Years later, Pollard’s tackle on Rob Gronkowski in the playoffs resulted in a severely sprained ankle for the star tight end. Gronk was impacted by the injury in Super Bowl XLVI, which the Patriots lost to the New York Giants.

Between his entertaining feud with Pollard and the profile change that sent Ravens fans into a frenzy, Jackson is creating quite the buzz lately on social media.