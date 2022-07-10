Lamar Jackson shares reason for Instagram profile change

Lamar Jackson made a noteworthy change to his social media profiles this week, but the Baltimore Ravens star insists there is no hidden message it.

Jackson changed both his Instagram profile picture and Twitter cover photo to a close-up photo of a mouth with a grill in it. The gold grill for the teeth said “I NEED $.” Most assumed it is not a coincidence that Jackson is seeking a new contract, but the former NFL MVP claims the photo has nothing to do with that.

The photo comes from a character in the movie “How High.” Jackson told USA Today’s Safid Deen that he recently watched the movie and used it on his social media pages because he found it funny.

“I don’t know why people are blowing it up,” Jackson said at his charity event on Saturday. “I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that’s posted on social media and just blow it up, and try to think for you. I don’t take it too seriously.”

Jackson, who has no agent and represents himself, says it is not his style to send cryptic messages. He said contract discussions with the Ravens have been ongoing and he is hoping for a new deal before training camp.

“I’m not putting my business life on social media. I won’t ever do that,” Jackson added. “I won’t put my personal life on social media.”

The Ravens could still use the franchise tag next offseason and the year after if they are unable to sign Jackson to an extension. Some have wondered if another quarterback’s new contract has created an obstacle for Jackson and the Ravens.

Jackson probably will not want to negotiate with the Ravens once training camp begins, so the two sides are running out of time.