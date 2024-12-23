Lamar Jackson has hilarious quote about Beyonce’s halftime show

Wednesday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans will feature a halftime performance by Beyonce, a rather high-profile event for a regular season NFL game. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be playing in that game, but that will not stop him from taking in the performance.

When asked if he was sorry that he would not be able to see the show because he was playing in the game, Jackson suggested he was going to watch anyway, and even jokingly apologized to coach John Harbaugh in advance for doing so.

“I’m gonna go out there and watch,” Jackson said. “My first time seeing Beyonce perform, and it’s at our game? That’s dope. I’m gonna go out and watch. Sorry, Harbaugh. Sorry, fellas.”

Let it me known that Lamar Jackson WILL be watching Beyonce at halftime on Christmas Day. "Sorry Harbaugh." 😂 pic.twitter.com/JDvYJJ8K3m — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 23, 2024

Obviously, Jackson may not follow through on his pledge here, but there is precedent for it. Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson actually came back out during Super Bowl LVI to watch Dr. Dre’s halftime show. That might be a cautionary tale for Jackson, though; not only is McPherson a kicker with fewer responsibilities, but it did not exactly go over well with the team.

On the other hand, Jackson continues to play at a high level, with 40 total touchdowns on the year and 3,787 passing yards. Maybe he can get an excused absence from the Ravens to watch the show.