Lamar Jackson addresses apparent ‘cheating’ remark toward referees

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was backpedaling a bit Wednesday after getting caught on a hot mic seemingly criticizing the referees late in the fourth quarter of the team’s win at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

FOX’s broadcast of the game seemingly caught Jackson telling officials to “stop cheating us, bro” late in the fourth quarter of a 28-25 victory. The Ravens were penalized 13 times during the game, compared to just six called against the Cowboys.

Sounds like Lamar Jackson says, “Stop cheating us, bro.” This was after the drive in which refs called Odafe Oweh for roughing the passer. Lamar took matters into his own hands after the comment, and closed out the win on the next drive.pic.twitter.com/RfC1VOKqmj — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) September 23, 2024

Jackson was asked about that comment on Wednesday, and tried to suggest that it had nothing to do with the officials.

Lamar Jackson was asked about his comment picked up by mics during the broadcast when he said, "Stop cheating us, bro." "I wasn't mad at the refs. The refs are doing their job. Whatever they see, they're going to call it. They only got two eyes. They can't see everything. …… pic.twitter.com/pJ4von5Gxz — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) September 25, 2024

“I wasn’t mad at the refs,” Jackson said. “The refs are doing their job. Whatever they see, they’re going to call it. They only got two eyes. They can’t see everything. There’s probably holding, there’s probably all types of things happening every play.

“I was like, ‘stop cheating us,’ but I wasn’t talking to them. I’m just talking out into the world. I’m playing football, trying to win.”

Jackson probably wasn’t thinking about external critics at this point in the game. The quarterback does not want to get fined, so it’s best for him to distance himself from any perceived criticism of the officials.

On the very next play after that comment, Jackson pulled off an exquisite fake to clinch the game.