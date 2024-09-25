 Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson addresses apparent ‘cheating’ remark toward referees

September 25, 2024
by Grey Papke
Lamar Jackson on the sideline

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the first half Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was backpedaling a bit Wednesday after getting caught on a hot mic seemingly criticizing the referees late in the fourth quarter of the team’s win at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

FOX’s broadcast of the game seemingly caught Jackson telling officials to “stop cheating us, bro” late in the fourth quarter of a 28-25 victory. The Ravens were penalized 13 times during the game, compared to just six called against the Cowboys.

Jackson was asked about that comment on Wednesday, and tried to suggest that it had nothing to do with the officials.

“I wasn’t mad at the refs,” Jackson said. “The refs are doing their job. Whatever they see, they’re going to call it. They only got two eyes. They can’t see everything. There’s probably holding, there’s probably all types of things happening every play.

“I was like, ‘stop cheating us,’ but I wasn’t talking to them. I’m just talking out into the world. I’m playing football, trying to win.”

Jackson probably wasn’t thinking about external critics at this point in the game. The quarterback does not want to get fined, so it’s best for him to distance himself from any perceived criticism of the officials.

On the very next play after that comment, Jackson pulled off an exquisite fake to clinch the game.

Lamar Jackson
