Report: Lamar Jackson struggling to attract interest for 1 reason

Lamar Jackson’s standoff with the Baltimore Ravens escalated on Monday, but the quarterback apparently is not attracting much interest from around the rest of the league for one reason.

Jackson publicly revealed Monday that he had asked the Ravens to trade him amid a contract standoff, but the quarterback is struggling to find teams willing to pay him. According to Stephen Holder of ESPN, Jackson’s current demands are “absolutely a non-starter” for teams, no matter how much they like Jackson’s talent.

Regardless of what the Colts or anyone else might love about Lamar Jackson, the very clear stance from people here at the owners meetings I've talked to is that whatever contract demands he is currently making are absolutely a non starter. Do with this info whatever you wish. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 27, 2023

This is ultimately not a major surprise. Jackson is set on a huge chunk of guaranteed money, according to most reports. While he did not confirm this, he did hint that the Ravens were unwilling to meet his demands, and it sounds like other teams aren’t either.

If Jackson does move, one team seems to be the early betting favorite. As has been the case all along, however, it appears that the price will need to come down for that to happen, be it with the Ravens or anyone else.