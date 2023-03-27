Favorite to land Lamar Jackson emerges?

Lamar Jackson on Monday revealed that he has asked the Baltimore Ravens for a trade, and it is unclear if any teams have made a real effort to acquire the star quarterback. Some oddsmakers believe the Indianapolis Colts are a potential suitor to keep an eye on.

Online sportsbooks BetOnline.ag, PointsBet and others have listed the Colts as the favorite to land Jackson if the former MVP is traded.

Lamar Jackson next team odds: Colts +225

Patriots +450

Falcons +600

Lions +650

Buccaneers +800

Jets +900

Panthers +1000

Commanders +1000

Titans +1000

Packers +1000

Dolphins +1000

The Atlanta Falcons are another team to watch, and DraftKings lists them with slightly better odds than Indianapolis.

Lamar Jackson Next Team: +250: Falcons

+300: Colts

+450: Commanders

+750: Titans

+900: Jets, Seahawks, Patriots

Jackson has been given the non-exclusive franchise tag by the Ravens, which means he is already free to negotiate with other teams. If a team signs him to an offer sheet, Baltimore would have a chance to match. The Ravens would get two first-round picks back if they decided to let Jackson walk.

Or, the Ravens could trade Jackson even without another team extending an offer sheet to the 26-year-old. That might be a cleaner route if the two sides want to part ways. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh made it seem like that is not happening, however.

Jackson says he asked for a trade on March 2. If he refuses to play for the Ravens again, we may even see a surprise team enter the mix for him. The Colts make a lot more sense and are definitely in need of a starting quarterback, though their plan may be to take one at No. 4 in the upcoming NFL Draft.