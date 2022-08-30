Lamar Jackson sparks frenzy by hinting at interest in 1 rival team

Lamar Jackson is turning up the heat on the Baltimore Ravens.

The former NFL MVP caused some pandemonium on Monday by “liking” a tweet linking him to the Miami Dolphins. The tweet, which was posted by a fan, showed Jackson in a Dolphins jersey and suggested that he was the missing piece to help lead Miami to the Super Bowl.

Lamar Jackson has liked a picture of himself suggesting he become the QB of the Miami Dolphins pic.twitter.com/q3zE2yMi4s — Sordi (@FinsOrDie) August 29, 2022

The “like” is still visible on Jackson’s public profile (see here).

Jackson then further teased his supposed interest in Miami by responding to another fan. The veteran QB said that, while he grew up rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, the Dolphins were “no doubt” his second-favorite team.

I grew up a Dallas fan but dolphins were second no doubt — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 29, 2022

It is worth mentioning that Jackson is a native of Pompano Beach, Fla., less than 40 miles away from Miami. He starred for Boynton Beach High School in Florida before going to the University of Louisville for college.

All this Twitter ruckus comes amid questions over Jackson’s future with the Ravens. The 2022 season marks the final year of Jackson’s rookie contract, and both sides are trying to agree on a new deal before Week 1. Indications are that they are still pretty far apart however.