 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 29, 2022

Lamar Jackson offers hint about status of contract talks

August 29, 2022
by Grey Papke
Lamar Jackson looks on

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now.

In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer so far has been for less than $250 million. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback responded to a fan who had claimed the franchise already offered Jackson that figure.

We do not know the exact number on the table right now. We do know that Jackson is reportedly seeking more than the $230 million guaranteed Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Another report suggests that the Ravens have offered Jackson more than the $230.5 million Kyler Murray received, though only $160 million of Murray’s deal was guaranteed. That seems to be the major sticking point.

Jackson isn’t necessarily looking for $250 million in guaranteed money, but he clearly wants more than $230 million. With a self-imposed deadline looming, time is running out for the two sides to find an acceptable middle ground.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus