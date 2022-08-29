Lamar Jackson offers hint about status of contract talks

Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now.

In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer so far has been for less than $250 million. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback responded to a fan who had claimed the franchise already offered Jackson that figure.

No they didn’t — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 29, 2022

We do not know the exact number on the table right now. We do know that Jackson is reportedly seeking more than the $230 million guaranteed Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Another report suggests that the Ravens have offered Jackson more than the $230.5 million Kyler Murray received, though only $160 million of Murray’s deal was guaranteed. That seems to be the major sticking point.

Jackson isn’t necessarily looking for $250 million in guaranteed money, but he clearly wants more than $230 million. With a self-imposed deadline looming, time is running out for the two sides to find an acceptable middle ground.