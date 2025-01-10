Is Lamar Jackson the new frontrunner for NFL MVP?

Is Lamar Jackson the new frontrunner for NFL MVP? That’s how it seems.

The debate over whom should win NFL MVP has been ongoing, and it’s become a heated topic over the last month. Initially, Josh Allen had been viewed as the leader for the award. However, Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have surged in December, which has led to a change.

Jackson was voted as the first-team All-Pro quarterback. He received 30 votes compared to 18 for Allen. That has led NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero to believe that Jackson is now the frontrunner to win NFL MVP.

Lamar Jackson received 30 first place All-Pro votes to Josh Allen’s 18, per the AP, meaning Jackson is now the clear frontrunner for his third NFL MVP. https://t.co/52DUddtIp6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2025

Jackson helped Baltimore go 12-5 during the regular season. The Ravens went 4-0 to finish the season, and Jackson passed for 12 touchdowns and just 1 interception over that span.

Though Buffalo (13-4) has a better record than Baltimore, Jackson has more impressive statistics than Allen. He has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, along with 915 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns. Allen has passed for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, along with 531 rushing yards and 12 rushng touchdowns.

You can’t go wrong with either player as the choice for NFL MVP. But it seems like voters are favoring Jackson.