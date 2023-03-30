Report: Lamar Jackson has specific demand for guaranteed money

Much has been made of Lamar Jackson’s guaranteed money demands, but a new report suggests that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback’s stance might be a bit different than has been widely reported.

A number of reports have suggested that Jackson has demanded a fully-guaranteed contract from Baltimore. However, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Jackson is not necessarily insisting on that. Instead, he is insisting that the guaranteed portion of any new deal is larger than what Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns.

Watson’s Browns contract was fully guaranteed and worth $230 million.

This probably does not change the equation that much in negotiations. That guarantee is still an NFL record and beats Kyler Murray’s $189.5 million guaranteed by some distance, so it is not really a huge concession from Jackson’s perspective.

Jackson and the Ravens are currently locked in a standoff, with rumors beginning to emerge suggesting the quarterback might not even be willing to play for Baltimore as things currently stand.