Lamar Jackson willing to take drastic approach to get more money?

Lamar Jackson does not want to play next season without a long-term contract, and one NFL insider thinks there is a chance the star quarterback could sit out if he does not get it.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday that he believes Jackson is likely to remain with the Ravens even after the former MVP went public with his trade request. Whether or not Jackson will take the field and play for a $32.4 million salary is another question. Florio would not be surprised if Jackson refuses to do that.

“I really do think it’s going to come down to him and the Ravens and (whether) they can work something out before the middle of July on a long-term deal,” Florio said. “And if they can’t, will he play for $32.4 million in 2023? I wouldn’t. I would want more than $32.4 million if I’m Lamar Jackson. I think we have to take seriously the possibility that he won’t show up this year unless they offer him more money than what he’s due to make.”

The Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, so he is free to negotiate with other teams. If he signs an offer sheet, Baltimore would have the option of matching it or letting Jackson walk and getting back two first-round draft picks from the quarterback’s new team. The Ravens could also trade him without any offer sheets coming into play.

One big issue for Jackson is that the Ravens are not the only ones balking at his contract demands. If he is seeking the same $230 million fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns, he may not have any luck.

If Jackson chooses not to play in 2023, he would have to forfeit $1.8 million per week. He may also hurt his stock even further after all the questions about the injury he suffered last season. While a holdout into the season is not out of the question, it seems unlikely.