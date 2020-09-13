 Skip to main content
Sunday, September 13, 2020

Video: Mark Andrews makes awesome one-handed TD catch

September 13, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews quickly became one of Lamar Jackson’s most trusted targets last season, and he reminded us why early in the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Not long after an early Browns turnover gave Baltimore great field position, Andrews made an incredible one-handed touchdown catch in the back of the end zone.

Here’s another angle that shows the difficulty of the catch:

Andrews caught 64 passes for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns during Jackson’s MVP season last year. The tight end had some great end zone antics as well. He’s earned the right with plays like that.

