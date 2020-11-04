Lamar Jackson has high praise for Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant has yet to be promoted from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad to their active roster, but Lamar Jackson seems to think it is only a matter of time before he is throwing passes to the veteran wide receiver in meaningful games.

Jackson told reporters on Wednesday that he has been impressed with what he has seen from Bryant in practice. He also said he is excited to play with the former Pro Bowler on Sundays.

“Great route runner. Strong hands. He’s dialed in to the playbook. He wants to compete,” Jackson said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “I just can’t wait until he gets out on the field with us on Sundays.”

There’s a reason the Ravens only signed Bryant to a practice-squad deal. The 32-year-old has not played in an NFL game since 2017, and he was reportedly given no assurances that he will ever be promoted to the active roster in Baltimore.

Bryant was cut by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the 2018 offseason and went several months unsigned before joining the Saints. He then tore his Achilles in November 2018 before ever appearing in a game for New Orleans.

If Bryant can stay healthy and separate from defenders, he should be able to help the Ravens at some point. Jackson is clearly optimistic that will happen.