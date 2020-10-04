Lamar Jackson says John Harbaugh warned him after premature celebration

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson nearly had an embarrassing moment by celebrating prematurely Sunday, and he heard from his coach about it, too.

Jackson broke a 50-yard touchdown run against Washington and thought he was in the clear once he hit the 10-yard line. He raised the ball in celebration before reaching the end zone, but quickly realized that he had one more defender to beat and pulled the ball back down just in time.

Jackson admitted that coach John Harbaugh had words with him over the premature showboating.

“He definitely did,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We watch ‘Plays of the Week.’ 9 times out of 10 it’s plays that you should not do, and I was almost on one of those plays. That’s what he was telling me on the sideline.”

Jackson probably knew he messed up even without Harbaugh’s intervention. That was way too close to call. As Jackson alluded to, we’ve seen it happen to another NFL player this season. The Ravens quarterback is fortunate that he didn’t fall victim to the same type of play.