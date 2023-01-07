 Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson still dealing with notable issue with playoffs looming

January 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
Lamar Jackson on the sideline

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the first half Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are still expecting Lamar Jackson back for the playoffs, but the latest update on his status is a bit worrying.

Jackson has a “strong chance” of returning for Baltimore in next week’s Wild Card game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. However, not only has Jackson not practiced in over a month, but the quarterback is still experiencing swelling in his injured knee.

Jackson suffered a PCL strain in Week 14 and has not played since. That is already a bit concerning, since the injury was not thought to be extremely serious at the time. Assuming Jackson does return for the playoffs, one certainly has to wonder if he will be anywhere close to full strength.

All indications are that the Ravens are confident they will have Jackson next week. How effective he is, and how much he is able to practice before the game, remains to be seen.

