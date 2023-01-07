Lamar Jackson still dealing with notable issue with playoffs looming

The Baltimore Ravens are still expecting Lamar Jackson back for the playoffs, but the latest update on his status is a bit worrying.

Jackson has a “strong chance” of returning for Baltimore in next week’s Wild Card game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. However, not only has Jackson not practiced in over a month, but the quarterback is still experiencing swelling in his injured knee.

Despite being ruled out for Sunday’s regular-season finale, not having practiced once in over a month, and still having swelling in his knee, Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson has “a strong chance” of playing Baltimore’s wild-card game next weekend, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2023

Jackson suffered a PCL strain in Week 14 and has not played since. That is already a bit concerning, since the injury was not thought to be extremely serious at the time. Assuming Jackson does return for the playoffs, one certainly has to wonder if he will be anywhere close to full strength.

All indications are that the Ravens are confident they will have Jackson next week. How effective he is, and how much he is able to practice before the game, remains to be seen.