 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 6, 2022

Extent of Lamar Jackson’s knee injury revealed

December 6, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Lamar Jackson warms up before a game

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury during the Baltimore Ravens’ win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and it is one that is going to cause him to miss some time.

Jackson has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. That type of injury typically sidelines players for 1-3 weeks, which means Jackson is likely to miss at least Baltimore’s Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Jackson’s injury is not considered season-ending.

Tyler Huntley took over for the Ravens after Jackson exited on Sunday and led them to a 10-9 victory. Baltimore reunited with a veteran quarterback this week, which is another sign that they do not expect to have Jackson available against Pittsburgh.

The Ravens improved to 8-4 with their win over Denver. They are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North.

Article Tags

Baltimore RavensLamar Jackson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus