Extent of Lamar Jackson’s knee injury revealed

Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury during the Baltimore Ravens’ win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and it is one that is going to cause him to miss some time.

Jackson has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. That type of injury typically sidelines players for 1-3 weeks, which means Jackson is likely to miss at least Baltimore’s Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL during Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, per league sources. PCL injuries often sideline players 1-to-3 weeks and Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh already has said Jackson is “less likely” to play Sunday vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/4ra4KDuUdQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Jackson’s injury is not considered season-ending.

Tyler Huntley took over for the Ravens after Jackson exited on Sunday and led them to a 10-9 victory. Baltimore reunited with a veteran quarterback this week, which is another sign that they do not expect to have Jackson available against Pittsburgh.

The Ravens improved to 8-4 with their win over Denver. They are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North.